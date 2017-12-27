Mitchell Trubisky(Patrick Gorski-USA TODAY Sports)

By Chris Emma–

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (670 The Score) – Mitchell Trubisky has come a long way in a short time – from a raw rookie learning the NFL ropes to a polished product ready for what’s next.

During the trials and tribulations of this tough year for the Bears, Trubisky has become a better player. Offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains has expanded the playbook with each game as Trubisky has displayed his capabilities. It was just August in training camp that he was struggling to gather snaps under center. He has become a better player during a disappointing season in Chicago.

“Adversity builds character,” Loggains said of Trubisky on Wednesday. “So, going through these tough games, battling through a tough season, it’s going to help him long term.”

In 11 starts this season, Trubisky has completed 59.9 percent of his passes for 2,015 yards, seven touchdowns and seven interceptions, but the measure of progress isn’t necessarily in the numbers.

Trubisky has taken ownership of a Bears team searching for its direction. He is becoming the kind of leader this group needs – something clear from his fellow rookies to the veterans alike. Trubisky has proven he can command a huddle, dissect a defense and then take it all back to Halas Hall the next day and get better because of it all.

“He doesn’t make the same mistake twice,” Loggains said. “It’s because he studies and he works at it.”

Loggains stated that he hopes to be back with the Bears next season because of his belief in what Trubisky can become. He views the 23-year-old as a player that can be special. However, the Bears are expected to make a coaching change after this week and could seek an offensive-minded leader that best suits Trubisky.

Under the watch of Loggains – an NFL assistant for 10 seasons – Trubisky has made the strides that could bring him success in the future. Loggains pointed to the improved decision making of Trubisky, who has learned to throw the ball away instead of taking sacks, when to take chances or minimize risks, and what gives the Bears a better chance at victory.

Though the Bears need to become better around their quarterback — hello, Calvin Ridley? — Trubisky is focused on making a jump himself.

“I’m always motivated to get better,” Trubisky said. “I expect to make a big jump from Year 1 to Year 2. The experience I’ve got this year, I’m definitely going to carry that with me into the offseason, going into next year and expect to have a lot of momentum and just a full head of steam going into next year.”

Though change seems likely after Sunday’s season finale, the Bears have stability in the form of Trubisky. Chicago has seen its quarterback grow from a player needing development to forcing his way onto the field and now offering great hope for the future.

Chris Emma covers the Bears, Chicago’s sports scene and more for 670 The Score 670TheScore.com. Follow him on Twitter @CEmma670 and like his Facebook page.