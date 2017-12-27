CHICAGO (CBS) — A teenager was shot and killed Tuesday night at a church in far southwest suburban Wilmington.
Wilmington police were called to the Christian Faith Center at 1800 S. Water St around 11:30 p.m., after someone called 911 reporting a boy had been shot. According to police radio reports, the child was just 15 years old, and had been shot in the arm.
The Will County Sheriff’s Department also responded to the 911 call, and said first responders found an unresponsive juvenile victim at the Water Street address.
Officials have not released the victim’s name, age, or gender. The Chicago Tribune reports a 15-year-old boy was shot at a home attached to the church.
Police said the child was taken to a local hospital. Doctors were unable to save the victim, who later was pronounced dead.
Officials said they expect to release more information about the shooting later Wednesday morning.
According to the Tribune, a sheriff’s official said everyone involved in the shooting is related, and detectives are questioning the person believed to have pulled the trigger.