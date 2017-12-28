CHICAGO (CBS) — Two people were shot, one of them fatally, inside a convenience store at a gas station in far south suburban Dolton late Thursday morning.
The shooting happened around 11 a.m. at the Clark gas station at 142nd and Langley in Dolton. Police said two people were shot during an armed robbery attempt inside the convenience store.
One victim was pronounced dead, the other was critically wounded. Police said the victims are related.
The suspects fled the scene. No one was in custody Thursday afternoon.
Further details were not immediately available.