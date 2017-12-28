(CBS) — A gambling watchdog from the western suburbs has won big, taking home a $25,000 sweepstakes.
“This has been quite interesting, it’s totally unbelievable,” Kathy Gilroy tells CBS 2’s Charlie De Mar.
Gilroy, who’s entered various sweepstakes her whole life, signed up at a Villa Park gambling parlor and won a cash drawing.
“I’ve never won from a gambling place before,” she says. “I said, ‘Do I give it back? Do I donate it?'”
She’s a bit torn, given her reputation as a gambling critic.
Most recently, Gilroy raised a red a red flag on an unlicensed VFW raffle in Morris that was worth more than $1 million because the place technically was not running a legal game. It was later straightened out, after much publicity.
“I only enter the legal ones,” says Gilroy. “Gambling is theft by consent; you let somebody else steal your money.”
Online, some are quick to call her a hypocrite for collecting the check. But Gilroy says she doesn’t spend money on gambling. “It’s all free,” she adds.
Gilroy says she’s already invested her $25,000 winnings.