CHICAGO (CBS) — The raffle jackpot at the Morris VFW is approaching a million dollars, three months after a record $1.6-million jackpot brought some side effects to the community of 14,000.

You might say the raffle at the Morris VFW was a victim of its own success – there was rollover after rollover, and a lot of interest. And some people weren’t happy. WBBM’s Steve Miller reports.

“Some of the homeowners felt like they were captive in their own homes during the ticket sales, because they couldn’t get in and out of their own subdivision,” said Jerry Zeborowski, post commander of the Morris VFW.

“People were parking in their driveways. Blocking their driveways. School buses had difficulty getting down the streets. They couldn’t get the kids on or off the buses.”

Zeborowski said they made some changes.

For one thing, they’ve restricted the hours of ticket sales, “to keep the crowds out of the neighborhood, so we’re not interfering with school buses and ambulances or anything else.”

So many people wanted to win the big Queen of Hearts jackpot, the crowds were overwhelming.

“It’s more of an enjoyment now than it was laborious for us. Because we can manage the crowd. The other crowds, they just got out of hand.

“We have had zero complaints from the neighborhood.”

The next drawing is Monday at 6 p.m., and the jackpot is just over $982,000.