(CBS) — A 26-year-old man has been charged with the killing of a cab driver found dead Sunday morning in south suburban Blue Island.
Francisco Ojeda, of Blue Island, was taken into custody Tuesday and charged with first-degree murder, according to Blue Island police.
Ojeda was picked up early Sunday on Fullerton Street in Chicago after calling for a taxi, police said. Before arriving at his destination, Ojeda “brutally accosted” the driver, 54-year-old Ismail M. Abdulle, when he asked for payment.
Ojeda then drove the taxi back to Blue Island and left it near the intersection of Davis Street and Irving Avenue with Abdulle inside, police said.
Chicago Police called officers in the suburb to check on the cab driver after they hadn’t heard from him since he was robbed earlier in the morning, police said.
Officers later found the car stopped at Davis and Irving, police said.
Abdulle was then found dead, police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said. He lived in the Rogers Park neighborhood on the North Side.
An autopsy Monday found he died of multiple injuries in an assault, and his death was ruled a homicide.
Ojeda is being held without bond at Cook County Jail, according to the Cook County sheriff’s office. His next court date was set for Jan. 17.
