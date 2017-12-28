CHICAGO (CBS) — Two men were killed and at least six other people were wounded in shootings Wednesday on Chicago’s South and West sides.

Officers responding to a call of a person shot about 7 p.m. found 22-year-old Anthony Tripp with gunshot wounds to his head and chest in the 4800 block of South Michigan in the Bronzeville neighborhood on the South Side, according to Chicago Police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office. Tripp, who lived about a block away, was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 7:43 p.m.

About 15 minutes earlier, a 24-year-old man was shot to death in the East Garfield Park neighborhood on the West Side. Someone walked up to him about 6:45 p.m. in the 400 block of North Springfield and shot him in the head and leg, police said. The man was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The medical examiner’s office has not released his name, pending notification of his family.

The day’s latest nonfatal shooting happened about 11:30 p.m. in the Canaryville neighborhood on the South Side. A 22-year-old woman was entering a home in the 700 block of West 48th Place when a gray or silver vehicle pulled up in front of the building and someone inside shouted gang slogans, police said. Shots were then fired in the woman’s direction. She suffered a graze wound to the chest and was taken in good condition to Stroger Hospital.

About 7:05 p.m., a 25-year-old man was wounded in a Fuller Park neighborhood shooting on the South Side. He was struck in his left thigh when someone fired shots from a vehicle that was driving in the 5400 block of South Princeton, police said. The man was taken to Stroger Hospital, where his condition stabilized.

An 18-year-old man was shot in the left thigh about 3:45 p.m. in the 4200 block of West Van Buren in another East Garfield Park neighborhood attack, police said. He was taken in good condition to Stroger Hospital.

About the same time, a 62-year-old man was shot in the South Side Gresham neighborhood. He was shot in the left foot and left knee by someone in a vehicle in the 1600 block of South 78th Street, police said. He was taken in good condition to Holy Cross Hospital.

A 25-year-old man was wounded in a drive-by shooting at 2:22 p.m. in the West Side Austin neighborhood. He was standing on the corner in the 100 block of South Laramie when a vehicle drove by and someone inside fired shots, police said. The man was shot in the abdomen and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where his condition stabilized.

Wednesday’s first shooting happened about 3:35 a.m. in the Morgan Park neighborhood on the Far South Side. A 23-year-old man was exiting a parked vehicle in the 11400 block of South Loomis when another male wearing black clothing walked up, pulled out a gun and opened fire, police said. The man suffered gunshot wounds to the right hand and right leg and was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where his condition was stabilized.

