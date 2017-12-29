Content Provided by Horwitz Horwitz & Associates

Millions of people use ride-sharing apps like Uber or Lyft, which requires millions of drivers.

Ride-sharing services provide what can be seen as a convenient method of transportation. But there are also risks associated with services like these.

As the number of people using the services increase, the number of drivers for the services increase and so does the risk of being in an accident with one of these vehicles. If this happens to you, it’s important to respond in a way that protects your legal rights.

Steps to take after an accident with a ride-sharing driver

Seek medical attention

If you were involved in an accident, with or without a ride-sharing driver, and you feel as though you may have suffered an injury, it’s important to seek medical attention immediately.

Contact the police

Contact the police immediately after the crash. An officer will compile a report that contains important details about the accident including the time, location and events that led to the crash. Be sure to ask the officer how to obtain a copy of the police report.

Gather information from drivers and witnesses

As with any car accident, it’s important to gather contact details from all drivers involved. According to the Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles, you should record their phone numbers, addresses and full names. If possible, take photos of license plates and registrations.

You should also record the contact details of witnesses as their testimonies may help in assisting our attorneys to prove negligence.

Collect the Uber driver’s insurance details

It’s important that you collect the driver’s coverage information. They should have access to it on the driver app – it usually appears below the waybill. In addition, all drivers should have at minimum personal automobile insurance – these specifications are set by state law.

Most ride-sharing programs, like Uber, maintain automobile liability insurance on the driver’s behalf where state and local laws apply. If an Uber driver is online at the time of the accident, it’s possible there is an additional liability coverage maintained by Uber on the driver’s behalf.

If an Uber driver has accepted a trip and is in route to pick up a passenger or has a rider in the car, it’s possible there’s an additional liability coverage along with an uninsured/underinsured motorist injury maintained by Uber on the driver’s behalf.

If the at-fault party or the insurance company denies liability, our automobile accident attorneys may be able to help you.

Take photographs

Photographs of the scene may help our automobile injury attorneys prove liability and negligence, and they can tie your injuries to the wreck. Take wide shots to show the positions of vehicles. Take close-up photos of injuries and property damage. Also, take pictures of any traffic indicators such as red lights or stop signs – especially if the accident happened because the liable party violated a traffic law.

Contact a personal injury lawyer

Your top priority after a wreck is to seek medical attention. As soon as you are able, contact an accident attorney.

Our personal injury lawyers can help you avoid mistakes such as unknowingly admitting fault to insurance adjusters. Among the multitude of benefits, our attorneys will handle any settlement negotiations and fight to maximize the value of your claim.

