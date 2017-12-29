Up To 3 Inches Of Snow Friday Will Make For Slippery Evening CommuteBetween 1 and 3 inches of snow is expected to accumulate, mainly after 2 p.m. Friday and continuing through midnight, according to the National Weather Service.

Frigid Weather Causing Extra Headaches For FirefightersThe recent arctic blast has made the already demanding job of fighting fires even more dangerous, and the last few days have been especially bad, as temperatures lingered in the single digits from Monday night until Thursday morning.

Homeless Shelters Packed Amid Deep-Freeze: ‘It’s Life And Death Out There’As he entered his third hour of panhandling on a Kennedy Expressway overpass Wednesday afternoon, Devin Tolman set down his cup of coins and stripped away the two pairs of gloves he was wearing, rubbing his hands together and jumping in place.