(670 The Score) The Cubs have lost their consistent closer as Wade Davis agreed to terms with the Rockies on Friday morning.
Davis will sign a three-year deal worth $52 million, making him the highest-paid per-year reliever in baseball history, as Jeff Passan of Yahoo Sports first reported.
The 32-year-old Davis was an All-Star in 2017, his lone year with the Cubs, recording 32 saves and posting a 2.30 ERA on the season. His career reversed fortunes in Kansas City, where he converted from a starter to reliever in 2014.
The Cubs acquired Davis through trade from the Royals last offseason, adding him to replace Aroldis Chapman, who had signed with the Yankees. The team signed Brandon Morrow to a two-year, $21 million deal this offseason. Morrow could be the Cubs’ closer in 2018.