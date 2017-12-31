CHICAGO (CBS) — A 65-year-old man was taken into custody early Sunday after allegedly setting fire to an apartment building in the South Side Englewood neighborhood.
At 1:52 a.m., the man used an accelerant to start the fire in the basement of an apartment building in the 6900 block of South Normal, according to Chicago Police.
No injuries were reported, police said. Eight people were displaced by the blaze.
The man who started the fire was arrested, and charges were pending against him early Sunday, police said.