Bears receiver Cameron Meredith.(Getty Images)

By Chris Emma–

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (670 The Score) — As Black Monday brought the beginning of a crucial offseason for the Bears as an organization after firing coach John Fox, it also marked the start of a key period for some players.

Receiver Cam Meredith and linebacker Leonard Floyd were among those at Halas Hall on Monday, and each discussed their health coming off season-ending knee injuries. Meredith suffered a torn ACL during a preseason game in late August. Floyd hurt his knee in late November, avoiding an ACL tear but still suffering a severe injury.

Both players are expected to be ready for training camp in July, though their statuses for the spring are in question.

“I’ve got a good rehab process planned out,” Floyd said. “I plan on sticking to it and getting back.”

The details to Floyd’s injury remain unclear, though Fox said at the time that Floyd was fortunate to avoid a significant tear. Floyd walked through Halas Hall with his right knee in a brace.

Meredith suffered a torn ACL but avoided extensive damage, allowing a clean repair days after what appeared to be a gruesome injury. He has been considered ahead of schedule and could be ready by OTAs in May.

The Bears finished the season with 16 players on injured reserve and several others released with injury settlements. Among the key players spending the majority of the offseason recovering is guard Kyle Long, who underwent a procedure for a herniated disk in his neck two weeks ago.

Long spent last offseason recovering from a surgery on his right ankle, and the effects from that procedure forced him to hold off on repairing the torn labrum in his left shoulder.

Chris Emma covers the Bears, Chicago’s sports scene and more for 670 The Score 670TheScore.com. Follow him on Twitter @CEmma670 and like his Facebook page.