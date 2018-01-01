CHICAGO (CBS) — We want to introduce you to a couple of young people who are sure to be leaders in their lives.
They’re getting a good head start as two of the Chicago-area’s first babies of 2018!
First up, Janae Lenor Davis. She made her debut at 12:08 Monday morning at Advocate Christ Medical Center in south suburban Oak Lawn. She weighed in at a healthy 9 pounds and measured 20 inches long.
Janae was ready to get the party started, and came early, catching her parents by surprise.
Her dad, Jeremy, says he was talking to his sister on the phone, and having the baby right then was the last thing he expected. Janae’s big sister, 6-year-old Jayda, says she wants to teach her little sister gymnastics.
Additionally, Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital in Downer’s Grove also delivered its first new baby of the year.
Drew Smith, born at 2:19 Monday morning, weighed in at 6 pounds 12 ounces. He’s the son of proud parents Katie and Jason Smith of Sugar Grove.
“Happy New Year! Happy birthday and thanks, Good Sam,” said Katie, who works as a nurse educator at the hospital.
Congratulations to all of the families from CBS 2 Chicago!