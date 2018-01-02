(CBS) — Can you get away from frigid Chicago this weekend — without breaking the bank?

Travel expert Kendra Thornton, who’s vacationing with her family in nice, warm Mexico, has this advice about finding a quick getaway at a good price, where temperatures are near or above 70 degrees.

“Be as flexible as possible in your travel dates. Be open to layovers. … at least you can get to some place warmer than Chicago,” she tells CBS 2’s Dorothy Tucker.

At the top of this list: Miami, where the forecast calls for a high of 78 degrees this weekend.

Travel Saturday through Tuesday and you’ll only pay $69 roundtrip. We found a hotel for just $80 a night.

Phoenix is almost as warm, with a high of 77. You can travel Friday through Monday for $103 round trip and a hotel for just $55.

And Las Vegas? A Friday-through-Monday jaunt would set you back $177. Hotel is as cheap as $27.

For San Diego, fly Sunday through Tuesday for $195, get a hotel as low as $55.

Apple Vacation is offering a deal to Cancun worth celebrating. Travel next weekend, where it’ll be 80 degrees, get a four night stay at the Grand Bahia that includes airfare, meals and drinks for $497.

If you’re ready to book, do it today.

Our travel expert says you’ll find the most competitive prices on a Tuesday.

Here is why: If one airline offers a deal on Monday, all the others have matched that price by Tuesday. Thus, Tuesdays are the best day to shop.