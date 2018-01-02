WASHINGTON (AP/CBS) – Computer problems caused delays Monday night for international travelers at O’Hare and other airports around the country.
Officials said it was a technology glitch with U.S. Customs and Border Protection applications. The problem lasted about two hours starting around 6:30 p.m. CST, but it had lingering affects on wait times.
“Certainly for the two hours that the systems were down, it affected a number of airports and when that happens, of course, the travelers are backed up. In Miami for example, there may well have been close to 200 passengers in line waiting to be processed,” said CBS News Transportation Safety Analyst Mark Rosenker.
Customs officials said agents still had access to National Security databases, so that security screenings were still up to standards.
The problem was not thought to be malicious. Other affected airports included New York, Dallas-Fort Worth, Denver, and Miami.
(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)