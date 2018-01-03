CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) — Democratic candidate for Governor Chris Kennedy was on the West Side on Wednesday, blaming Republicans and Democrats for the continuing problem of gun violence across the city and state.
Flanked by Congressmen Danny Davis and Bobby Rush, Democrat Chris Kennedy said as governor he would combat urban violence by attacking its economic causes and being honest about the problem.
“They know that opportunity is the end of violence. If we give our people opportunity, violence will decline. We must break the cycle of elected officials protecting themselves and the establishment instead of protecting the community,” Kennedy said.
He said Mayor Emanuel is not doing enough.
“Absolutely I am. And I think the effort by the city to brief people, to convince them that the trend is looking good, that the problem has been solved, to move on and to not admit to the scope of the problem, I think is damaging in and of itself,” Kennedy said.
Solidifying his stance as not a regular Democrat, he said leaders of his party are part of an economic system that pushes minorities out of the city. And, he added, Republican Governor Bruce Rauner strangles social programs to help victims of violence and the poor.