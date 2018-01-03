(670 The Score) The Cubs and Cardinals remain the most interested in free-agent right-hander Jake Arrieta, 670 The Score’s Bruce Levine reported Tuesday.
On Wednesday, Levine joined the Spiegel and Parkins Show to further provide updates and insight on Arrieta’s free agency, as well as the rest of the MLB free-agent market.
Listen below.
A few of the highlights:
— Powerful agent Scott Boras will likely use this specific selling point in pitting the Cubs and Cardinals against each other: Arrieta’s destination will decide the NL Central crown.
— Two years ago at this time when the Cubs still had contract control of Arrieta, they were discussing a four-year, $88-million deal with him and Boras, Levine reported. Arrieta has always been aiming higher than that by way of average annual value.
— Boras was initially asking for a six-year deal for Arrieta back in November, Levine reported. The Cubs haven’t yet budged off their stance of a four-year deal.
— Rays right-hander Chris Archer still intrigues the Cubs on the trade market, but there’s not going on much there because of the asking price. “Tampa doesn’t seem realistic in what they want back right now,” Levine said.
— The Cubs would be content with offering Arrieta a deal in the four-year, $110-million range, USA Today’s Bob Nightengale reported. The catch is Arrieta wants more years.