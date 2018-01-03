CHICAGO (CBS) — The death of a 29-year-old woman whose body was found inside her home New Year’s Day in the Lincoln Park neighborhood on the North Side has been ruled a homicide.
Brenda Ramos was found dead with blunt trauma at 11:22 a.m. Monday in her apartment in the 2600 block of North Hampden Court, Chicago Police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.
An autopsy Tuesday found Ramos died of multiple injuries from an assault and her death was ruled a homicide, the medical examiner’s office said.
Police said no arrests had been made in the case as of Wednesday morning and declined to provide further details as Area North detectives conduct a homicide investigation.
(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire © Chicago Sun-Times 2018. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)