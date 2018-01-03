CHICAGO (CBS) — Drivers could face a slippery Wednesday morning commute as snow showers are expected to continue moving through the Chicago area.
A light dusting of snow began falling early Monday, with another round of snow showers expected before 10 a.m. followed by a chance of flurries until noon, according to the National Weather Service. Less than half an inch of snow is expected throughout the day.
The snowfall could make for slippery morning travel conditions in some areas of northern Illinois and northwest Indiana, the weather service said.
Freezing temperatures and sub-zero wind chills should stick around through much of the weekend, the weather service said. On Wednesday, a high of 16 degrees is in the forecast, with a low of -6 degrees expected in the nighttime hours.
Wind gusts of up to 25 miles per hour are also expected to push through the area during the daytime hours on Wednesday, with wind chills dipping as low as -20 degrees at night, the weather service said.
(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire © Chicago Sun-Times 2018. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)