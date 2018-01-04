(CBS) — Eight children and four adults were forced out of their home following an apartment building fire on Chicago’s South Side.
The blaze, which affected three separate families living in the building, occurred Thursday evening at 87th and Vincennes in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood.
No injuries were reported. The 12 people left without housing stayed warm on a special CTA bus. City officials were at the scene trying to find housing for them.
Thursday’s incident was the latest in a series of fires that firefighters have had to battle in bitter cold conditions.
Audrina BigosAudrina Bigos is a general assignment reporter for CBS 2 A multi-media journalist and educator, Bigos previously worked for WCCB-TV in Charlotte,...More from Audrina Bigos