CHICAGO (CBS) — A woman was robbed at gunpoint Wednesday at a Subway restaurant in north suburban Buffalo Grove.
The robbery happened about 2:40 p.m. at the restaurant at 1008 Weiland Rd., according to Buffalo Grove police.
A light-skinned man standing between 5-foot-8 and 5-foot-10 walked up to her, pulled out a sliver handgun and demanded money, police said. He was wearing a light-gray jacket with a dark-gray hood and dark pants.
The suspect ran away south, where he might have gotten into a parked vehicle on Bentley Place, police said. The woman wasn’t injured.
Anyone with information about the robbery was asked to call police at (847) 459-2560.
