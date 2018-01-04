Anthony Rizzo (44) is greeted by Cubs teammates Kris Bryant after Rizzo homered.(Getty Images)
(670 The Score) Single-game tickets to Cubs spring training contests at Sloan Park in Mesa, Ariz., will go on sale this Saturday at 11 a.m. CT, the team announced.
There’s a presale that starts Friday at noon for those willing to pay a premium in excess of face value. Fans who use a Mastercard can pay a 15 percent premium in the presale, while other forms of payment will face a 20 percent premium in the presale.
Tickets can be purchased at www.cubs.com, in person at the Sloan Park ticket office or by calling 800-THE-CUBS (800-843-2827). There’s a limit of six tickets per game and a maximum of four games per order.
The Cubs’ first spring training game at Sloan Park is against the Rangers on Feb. 24.