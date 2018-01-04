Airlines Cancel Thousands Of Flights On East Coast Amid Major Winter StormMost Thursday morning flights from Chicago to the Northeast have been canceled, with at least 125 flights canceled at O’Hare International Airport, and more than 30 canceled at Midway International Airport as of 7 a.m.

Morning Snowfall Could Spell Slippery CommuteA light dusting of snow began falling early Monday, with another round of snow showers expected before 10 a.m. followed by a chance of flurries until noon, according to the National Weather Service. Less than half an inch of snow is expected throughout the day.

Rush Hospital Seeing Uptick In Weather-Related InjuriesRush's Emergency Department is treating skin injuries that are one step away from frostbite.