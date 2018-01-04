(WBBM Newsradio) — Police in Chicago and Park Ridge are seeking the public’s help in finding the driver of a tow truck that was involved in a series of hit-and-run accidents over the weekend.
In the first of the hit-and-runs to be reported to police, the tow truck slammed into a parkway tree on the 2300 block of West Oakton Street on Sunday morning, New Year’s Eve.
By the time police arrived, the truck was gone, driving off with a tree limb lodged in its towing arm. The truck is described as a white, newer model Dodge.
The truck sped east on Oakton and then south on Northwest Highway, striking at least 14 vehicles.
Chicago police reported additional hit-and-runs involving the truck, which was last seen on the Tri-State.