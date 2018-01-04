(670 The Score) After depleting their bullpen with in-season trades in 2017, the White Sox added a pair of relievers to help fill that void in a three-team trade with the Royals and Dodgers on Thursday evening.
Chicago acquired right-handed reliever Joakim Soria and left-handed reliever Luis Avilan as well as cash considerations from the Dodgers in a simultaneous move after Los Angeles had acquired Soria from Kansas City.
In exchange, Chicago traded minor league infielder Jake Peter to Los Angeles.
“This deal provides us with additional late-inning options as we look to solidify our bullpen,” White Sox general manager Rick Hahn said in a statement. “Both Avilán and Soria provide us with veteran depth and enhanced flexibility moving forward.”
The cash consideration acquired by the White Sox was for $3 million, The Athletic reported. The White Sox will be responsible for Soria’s $9 million salary in 2018.
Soria, 33, had a 3.70 ERA, 1.23 WHIP and 64 strikeouts in 56 innings across 59 appearances for the Royals in 2017. A two-time All-Star and former closer, Soria has a 2.86 career ERA in the big leagues.
Avilan, 28, had a 2.93 ERA, 1.39 WHIP and 52 strikeouts in 46 innings across 61 appearances for the Dodgers in 2017. He was originally acquired by Los Angeles in an eight-player deal with Atlanta in late July 2015. The Braves signed him as an international free agent back in 2005, and he has a career 2.97 ERA in the big leagues.
Peter, 24, hit .279 with 13 homers, 49 RBIs and 63 runs in 120 games split between Double-A Birmingham and Triple-A Charlotte last season. Chicago selected him in the seventh round of the 2014 amateur draft.