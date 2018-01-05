(WBBM Newsradio) — Republicans and Democrats alike are flocking to bookstores, seeking copies of journalist Michael Wolff’s Trump administration tell-all “Fire and Fury.”
It’s proving difficult to find, WBBM’s Bob Roberts reports.
Personnel at publisher Henry Holt told buyers at the Book Stall in Winnetka that “Fire and Fury” would be “huge,” but events coordinator Robert McDonald said they gave no clue why.
The store took 40 copies, which were on display only briefly and sold within two hours Friday morning. Now, McDonald said, 100 more copies are promised and most are reserved.
“No one’s offered me any bribes (to save them a copy) yet,” McDonald said with a laugh. ”For a political book, it’s definitely a high-interest title. I don’t think I’ve seen anything like it in several years.”
McDonald said the pesident himself is the book’s best salesman, even though Mr. Trump has said the book is filled with lies.
Holt’s reaction to a cease-and-desist letter – moving up release of the book –- only added fuel to the fire.