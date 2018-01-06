(CBS) — The record-tying cold snap Chicagoans have endured for nearly two weeks is expected to finally end Sunday, as temperatures hit 30 degrees Fahrenheit.
By the end of Saturday, Chicago was expected to hit its 12th consecutive day with a high temperature of less than 20 degrees. During this period, the temperatures frequently have been in the single digits or below zero, especially when wind chill has been factored in.
The last time that happened was in 1936; and before that, in 1895.
Relief begins Sunday — sort of. The high temperature is expected to be about 30 degrees (with snow expected), followed by an even warmer high of 34 degrees on Monday.
Temperatures will continue rising to 45 on Wednesday.