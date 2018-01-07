CHICAGO (CBS) — Authorities believe the same person who robbed a Fifth Third Bank branch Saturday afternoon in north suburban Lake Forest also robbed a bank in Deerfield a little over a week ago.
About 12:05 p.m. Saturday, a male entered the Fifth Third Bank branch at 990 S. Waukegan Road and gave a teller a note demanding money, Lake Forest police and the FBI said.
A weapon was not seen, but was implied by the robber, police said.
The robber was described as white, between 5-foot-8 and 5-foot-10, 180-200 pounds, wearing dark jeans, a dark jacket and boots, police said. He wore a hat and mask and was last seen leaving the bank on foot.
The same person is believed to have committed the Dec. 29 robbery of Deerfield Bank and Trust at 660 Deerfield Road, the FBI said.
Anyone with information was asked to call Lake Forest police at (847) 234-2601. The FBI was offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest.
