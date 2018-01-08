Matt Nagy.(Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports)

(670 The Score) The Bears have hired Chiefs offensive coordinator Matt Nagy as their new head coach, they announced late Monday morning.

Bears general manager Ryan Pace and team brass interviewed Nagy on Sunday, a day after the Chiefs were eliminated in a 22-21 loss to the Titans in the wild-card round. He’s the 16th head coach in franchise history and takes over one week after the Bears fired John Fox following his 14-34 record across a three-year tenure.

Nagy, 39, has spent his entire 10-year coaching career in the NFL working under Andy Reid, the first five years in Philadelphia and the last five in Kansas City. He joined Reid’s Eagles in 2008 as a coaching inter, then served as a coaching assistant in 2010 before becoming a quality control coach with the team in 2011. He followed Reid to Kansas City in 2013, becoming the Chiefs’ quarterbacks coach before he was promoted to offensive coordinator after the 2016 season.

The Chiefs had the league’s sixth-best scoring offense at 25.9 points per game and were fifth in total offense at 375.4 yards per game this season. Nagy’s role included preparing veteran starting quarterback Alex Smith while developing rookie quarterback Patrick Mahomes, the team’s first-round pick. Nagy oversaw continued improvement from Smith, who set career-highs with 4,042 passing yards and 26 passing touchdowns in 2017.

In Chicago, Nagy’s biggest task will be molding Mitchell Trubisky, the No. 2 overall pick last April, into a franchise quarterback.

Nagy was a standout quarterback in the Arena Football League before entering the NFL coaching ranks. He played collegiately at Delaware, where he set more than 20 career passing records at the time.

It’s not clear yet who will join Nagy’s staff in Chicago. The Bears would like to retain defensive coordinator Vic Fangio in his current position after interviewing him for the head coaching vacancy last week, but it’s unclear what Fangio’s desire is. He becomes a coaching free agent Tuesday.

Nagy is a native of Lancaster, Pennsylvania. He and his wife, Stacey, have four sons: Brayden, Tate, Jaxon and Jett.

News of Nagy’s hiring by the Bears was first reported by the Sun-Times’ Adam Jahns. A press conference to announced his hiring is expected to take place Tuesday.