CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) — Family, friends, and fellow firefighters are banding together to help a southwest suburban firefighter who was critically injured while fighting a fire last month.

Lt. Clint Sanders, 44, of the Roberts Park Fire Protection District suffered burns to face and hands along with smoke inhalation while fighting a fire near Justice on Dec. 27.

Roberts Park Fire Protection District Chief Jeffrey Ketchen said he faces a long road to recovery.

“He continues to recover at Loyola. They are hoping for a discharge later this week, but he is battling pneumonia right now which is common in cases such at this,” Chief Ketchen said.

Lt. Sanders will continue to be paid during his recovery, but his wife is leaving her job in order to care for her husband. The fire protection district held a fundraiser on Sunday in order to help the Sanders family make ends meet.

“It was as healing for the family as it was his fire service family. His coworkers are hurting as well and it was really nice to get that kind of support from the community. I was so proud of the way everything went yesterday,” Chief Ketchen said.

Roberts Park Fire Protection District is accepting donations at the fire station at 86th and Roberts Road in Justice. The Sanders family also has a GoFundMe page.

“We take care of our own. Make no mistake about it the Sanders family is our own. Members of our community that have literally made careers out of helping others now need our help. Clint and Sheila Sanders: a firefighter and a nurse dedicate themselves each day to protecting, serving, helping, healing…things we might take for granted until we need them. You call and they come.They show up prepared for anything; anything except one of them not riding back to the station with them when the call is over. It’s probably your worst day if you need them. December 27, 2017 was their worst day. The day that one of them didn’t get to go home after shift and hug his wife and kids a little tighter because of what he’s seen “just doing his job”,” the fundraiser release wrote.

“It is with heavy hearts and minds that we ask for your continued support through this most difficult time. Our thoughts and prayers are appreciated but we can do more. We can join together in gathering donations to offset the financial burden this family faces. Even the smallest of contributions can add up to help offset lost wages and allow Lt. Sanders’ wife to remain at his side and do what she does best: nurse him back to health. ”

Money generated through this campaign will be used to pay Clint’s mortgage, pay his children’s tuition, and take care of other bills and expenses incurred during his recovery process. Money raised will be given directly to Clint’s wife, Sheila, to cover these expenses.