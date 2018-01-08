CHICAGO (CBS) — Four people were killed and 15 others were wounded in shootings across Chicago over the weekend.

The most recent fatal shooting happened Sunday afternoon when a man was killed in the East Garfield Park neighborhood on the West Side. The 53-year-old was shot in the chest and arm just after 4 p.m. in the 700 block of North Christiana, according to Chicago Police. Officers found him unresponsive and initially took him in serious condition to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Earlier in the afternoon, another man was shot in the West Side Austin neighborhood. About 1:30 p.m., the 49-year-old was involved in an argument in the 400 block of North Laramie when someone fired shots, striking him in the leg, police said. He was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office had not released their identities early Monday.

The day before, a 47-year-old man was gunned down in the Englewood neighborhood on the South Side. Witnesses told investigators that Trennis Milam got into an argument with someone who pulled out a gun and shot him in the head about 1 p.m. in the 7200 block of South May, according to Chicago Police and the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office. Trennis, who lived in West Englewood, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The first fatal shooting of the weekend happened about 6 p.m. Friday in the Austin neighborhood on the West Side. A 35-year-old man was standing in the 5300 block of West Lake Street when someone shot him in the chest, police said. He was found nearby after collapsing in the 300 block of North Lorel. Paramedics took him to Stroger Hospital, where was pronounced dead. A silver vehicle was seen driving away after the shooting. His identity had not been released early Monday.

The most recent nonfatal shooting happened about 3:30 a.m. Monday in the Portage Park neighborhood on the Northwest Side. A 31-year-old man was outside in the 5400 block of West Eddy when someone shot his right leg from a passing vehicle, police said. He was taken in good condition to Illinois Masonic Medical Center.

A 17-year-old boy was wounded in a shooting at 8:50 p.m. Sunday in the Humboldt Park neighborhood on the West Side. He was walking on the sidewalk in the 1200 block of North Springfield when someone in a dark car fired shots in his direction, police said. He was struck in the left leg and taken to Stroger Hospital, where his condition stabilized.

Less than an hour earlier, a 41-year-old man was shot in the University Village neighborhood on the Near West Side. He was on a sidewalk about 8 p.m. in the 1400 block of West Washburne when he heard shots and felt pain, police said. His condition was stabilized at Stroger Hospital, where he was treated for gunshot wounds to the abdomen and back.

About half an hour earlier, a man was shot in the hand in the Northwest Side Logan Square neighborhood. An SUV drove up to the 30-year-old and opened fire about 7:30 p.m. in the 1900 block of North Sawyer, police said. Paramedics took him to Norwegian American Hospital, where he was in good condition.

A SWAT team was called to the 6700 block of South Champlain Saturday afternoon in connection with the shooting investigation. Police said Saturday night that “persons of interest” were being questioned. A 17-year-old boy has since been charged with a felony count of aggravated battery involving the discharge of a firearm, police said. He is being held at the Cook County Juvenile Detention Center.

At least 10 more people were shot between 6:05 p.m. Friday and 5 a.m. Monday.

Two people were killed and 24 others were wounded in shootings across Chicago over the New Year’s holiday weekend.

