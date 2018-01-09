(670 The Score) The 33rd annual Cubs Convention starts with the open festivities at Friday at 6 p.m., and all the big names are set to be in attendance over the course of the weekend at the Sheraton Grand Chicago.
The event includes autograph opportunities, player meet and greets, panel discussions, interactive exhibits, enhanced children’s activities, a Cubs memorabilia room and more.
Here’s a look at who are scheduled to be there.
Players
Albert Almora Jr.
Javier Baez
Kris Bryant
Eddie Butler
Victor Caratini
Tyler Chatwood
Steve Cishek
Willson Contreras
Carl Edwards Jr.
Luke Farrell
Justin Grimm
Ian Happ
Kyle Hendricks
Jason Heyward
Tommy La Stella
Dillon Maples
Alec Mills
Mike Montgomery
Anthony Rizzo
Randy Rosario
Addison Russell
Kyle Schwarber
Justin Wilson
Mark Zagunis
Rob Zastryzny
Ben Zobrist
Coaches
Joe Maddon
Mike Borzello
Tim Buss
Brian Butterfield
Juan Cabreja
Chili Davis
Franklin Font
Jim Hickey
Andy Haines
Brandon Hyde
Chad Noble
Lester Strode
Will Venable
Executives
Tom Ricketts
Laura Ricketts
Todd Ricketts
Crane Kenney
Baseball operations staff/broadcasters
Theo Epstein
Jed Hoyer
Randy Bush
Shiraz Rehman
Scott Harris
Jaron Madison
Alex Suarez
Andrew Belleson
Ron Coomer
Jim Deshaies
Pat Hughes
Len Kasper
Alumni
Terry Adams
John Baker
Larry Biittner
Shawn Boskie
Ray Burris
Jose Cardenal
Doug Dascenzo
Jody Davis
Andre Dawson
David DeJesus
Ryan Dempster
Bobby Dernier
Mike Fontenot
Koyie Hill
Bob Howry
Randy Hundley
Fergie Jenkins
Pete LaCock
Derrek Lee
Jon Lieber
Ted Lilly
Bill Madlock
Sean Marshall
Brian McRae
Matt Murton
Dave Otto
Juan Pierre
Mike Remlinger
Paul Reuschel
David Ross
Glendon Rusch
James Russell
Ryne Sandberg
Scott Sanderson
Dwight Smith
Lee Smith
Tim Stoddard
Rick Sutcliffe
Ryan Sweeney
Steve Trout
Billy Williams
Kerry Wood
Carlos Zambrano