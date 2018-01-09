(WBBM Newsradio) — Officials and recruiters from more than 20 businesses, government agencies and not-for-profits met at a downtown networking event Tuesday with more than 100 college students — each of whom had one thing in common.
Each student is a Chicago Housing Authority resident.
Some recruiters came prepared to offer internships and jobs, others financial support through scholarships and grants. The organizations ranged from accountants to conglomerates to banks to the Chicago Bulls.
Many of the students were freshmen entering their second semester. Others, such as Illinois State senior accounting major Jamaya Survis, seek a fifth and final internship.
Survis returns to school in the fall for her CPA certification and then wants to work at a Big Four accounting firm
Dan Levenson of the RSM auditing, consulting and tax prep firm was among those who heard Jamaya’a pitch. He said that by taking part, he is both giving back and gaining access to budding talent many overlook.
CHA education specialist Cassie Brooks says the authority schedules the networking event each January to make sure CHA’s college student remain on the path to success.
She said more than 850 students already get direct financial help from the authority, but said many of the entities represented at the event offered additional grants and scholarships.