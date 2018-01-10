Bears defensive coordinator Vic Fangio.(Getty Images)

(670 The Score) Will Vic Fangio be back as defensive coordinator with the Bears? He certainly has the endorsement of new coach Matt Nagy and the Bears, but this is a decision to be made by Fangio.

The 59-year-old Fangio saw potential opportunities in Green Bay, Baltimore and Los Angeles close Tuesday, which would indicate an increasing likelihood that he signs a new contract in Chicago. But it’s by no means a done deal.

After three years of working under John Fox in Chicago and being bypassed for the team’s head coaching vacancy, Fangio must first figure out whether he wants to be back with the Bears in 2018 or if he would instead like to take some time and wait for a new opportunity. With four head coaching openings remaining, he could be pursued elsewhere — either as defensive coordinator or perhaps for an interview as head coach.

One week ago Wednesday, the Bears interviewed Fangio for their then-open head coaching opportunity, the chance he has long desired. It went to Nagy days later, an eight-year NFL assistant. It’s worth wondering how Fangio feels about that.

During his introduction at Halas Hall on Tuesday, Nagy expressed an openness to retaining Fangio, though he spoke in a cautioned tone. Later in the day, the Ravens promoted from within to fill their defensive coordinator opening, the Packers hired former Browns coach Mike Pettine and the Chargers kept Gus Bradley on staff.

“We all are aware of that situation, and that’s a very important hire for me,” Nagy said of his defensive coordinator. “But there’s a lot of things that go into that position.

“We’re going to make a clear decision on what’s best for Vic and what’s best for this organization.”

Nagy wouldn’t commit to any schemes on defense while addressing the media Tuesday. The Bears have spent the last three seasons establishing personnel to fit Fangio’s 3-4 defensive identity. Losing him would risk losing the progress made over three seasons.

The Bears finished ninth in scoring defense by allowing 20 points per game last season and 10th in total defense in allowing 319.1 yards allowed per game. Both marked major strides made under the watch of Fangio.

