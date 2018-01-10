(670 The Score) Cubs play-by-play man Pat Hughes of WSCR 670 has been named the 2017 Illinois co-Sportscaster of the Year.
Hughes shared the honor with sports anchor Mark Giangreco of WLS-TV.
“I’d like to dedicate this award to three special parties,” Hughes said. “First, I have the best announcing partner in baseball in Ron Coomer. We both work for the finest executive producer in America, and that is Mitch Rosen. And, the Chicago Cubs fans are the sweetest listening audience on the planet. They all share this award with me, along with Mark Giangreco.”
It’s Hughes’ 11th Sportscaster of the Year award and eighth time he’s won the honor in Illinois. He won the award in 1990, 1991 and 1992 in Wisconsin and previously won it in 1996, 1999, 2006, 2007, 2009, 2014 and 2015 in Illinois.
This spring will mark Hughes’ 36th straight year broadcasting MLB games and his 23rd with the Cubs.