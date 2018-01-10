(670 The Score) New Bears head coach Matt Nagy will hire Chris Tabor as their special teams coordinator, as first reported by Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune. The team has not confirmed the hire.
Tabor has been in the same position with the Browns since 2011. He had previously served as assistant special teams coordinator with the Bears, a position he worked from 2008-’10 alongside Dave Toub.
Tabor will replace Jeff Rodgers, whose contract was not renewed by the Bears. Rodgers was hired by John Fox in 2015.
The Bears also hired offensive line coach Harry Hiestand from Notre Dame, a move made official on Wednesday evening. The team also reportedly will hire Texans running backs coach Charles London to the same position in Chicago, according to Alex Marvez of The Sporting News.