CHICAGO (CBS) — An early morning fire in the Logan Square neighborhood killed a 64-year-old woman on Wednesday.
The fire started around 3:45 a.m. at a 2 ½-story house in the 2800 block of North Spaulding Avenue.
Two people were able to make it out safe, but firefighters learned another person was trapped on the second floor.
“We had a fire on the second floor. They did a quick knockdown. They did a primary search. We found a victim in the second floor in the bedroom, and they pulled her out right away,” Battalion Chief Tom Senderak said. “It was hard, because there was a lot of fire … on the second floor. Once they knocked it down, they had a lot of heavy smoke conditions, but they made it up there and found her. They did a nice job.”
Paramedics tried to revive the woman, but she was pronounced dead at the scene. Neighbors said she was disabled.
Firefighters attacked the blaze with two different lines, and eventually had to continue their fire suppression efforts from the roof.
The cause of the fire was under investigation.