CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) — Republican Governor Bruce Rauner and Democratic challenger JB Pritzker are attacking each other with new ads over the airwaves and on the Internet.
Governor Rauner and businessman JB Pritzker both have contested primaries, but both continue to act as if they are already in the general election.
Rauner’s campaign is out with an ad that trumpets FBI surveillance tapes in which now jailed, ex-governor Rob Blagojevich suggests he might appoint Pritzker to be Illinois Attorney General.
Pritzker was never accused of wrongdoing, but his campaign is retaliating with an ad sampling news coverage of the Governor’s handling of the Legionnaires disease outbreak at the Quincy Veterans Home.
The Governor said the State has the situation well in hand.