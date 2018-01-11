CHICAGO (CBS) — At least five Sam’s Club stores in the Chicago area and more in Indiana and other states are abruptly closing.

The Chicago-area Sam’s Clubs expected to close include Batavia, Streamwood, Wheeling, Naperville, Romeoville, and Matteson – affecting not only shoppers, but a large number of employees.

In Batavia, City Administrator Laura Newman said 150 employees have learned they are losing their jobs.

“We’re shocked,” Newman said. “We did not anticipate that we would receive news like this because it always seemed to be an extremely popular store, with a full parking lot.”

WBBM: What do you make of it?

“I don’t know what to make of it. I’m not sure what criteria the corporate office must have used.”

That is what they are saying in Romeoville and elsewhere as well – not just significant job loses, but also a significant loss of tax revenue.

Romeoville Village Manager Steve Gulden said the news came as a surprise. Sam’s Club, he said, has demonstrated strong sales increases each year.

Sam’s Club wrote on Twitter, “After a thorough review of our existing portfolio, we’ve decided to close a series of clubs and better align our locations with our strategy. Closing clubs is never easy and we’re committed to working with impacted members and associates through this transition.”

This comes in the same day parent company WalMart announced pay raises and bonuses for their employees.