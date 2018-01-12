CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) — Local Republicans seem to be distancing themselves from President Donald Trump’s profane language, and more, when it comes to immigration.
Governor Rauner is on most days loathed to talk about President Trump and rarely even mentions his name; his reaction to the President bemoaning immigration by people of color from nations that happen to be poor was quite terse.
“That language has no place in our political conversation,” Rauner said.
He did not address the opinions the President expressed.
Congressman Adam Kingsinger did in a statement issued by his office. The Rockford republican said divisive language detracts from our common goals. He said government must focus on securing the boarders, protecting national security, and helping those immigrants who were brought illegally to this country as children – the dreamers. The U.S. is the only country they have known.