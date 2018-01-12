Bears defensive coordinator Vic Fangio.(Getty Images)

By Chris Emma–

(670 The Score) Four days after the Bears hired Matt Nagy as head coach, they managed to bring Vic Fangio back as defensive coordinator.

Fangio, 59, agreed Friday to return to the position he has held for the last three years, Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune reported.

The Bears were at risk of losing Fangio to other suitors after his contract expired Tuesday. Nagy made it a priority to retain Fangio, which was among the first items of business upon his arrival at Halas Hall. However, Fangio took some time to consider the offer and weighing other options before returning to the job.

Fangio was the Bears’ first interview for head coach, a meeting that occurred Jan. 3. After completing five more interviews, the Bears opted to hire the offensive-minded Nagy on Monday. Fangio was requested to be interviewed by the Bengals for their vacant defensive coordinator position last weekend but was denied permission while he was still under contract with the Bears. Defensive coordinator vacancies with the Packers and Ravens offered an opportunity, but both positions filled before Fangio could be interviewed.

Hired in 2015 by John Fox, Fangio has overseen a major turnaround for the Bears defense, which ranked near the bottom of the league before his arrival. The Bears ranked ninth in scoring defense and 10th in total defense in 2017. The team has furthered its 3-4 identity by adding new personnel during Fangio’s three years as coordinator.

