CHICAGO (CBS) — A single-vehicle crash claimed the lives of three people early Friday in the South Deering neighborhood.
Police closed a stretch of 100th Street for several hours, after a speeding car hit a light pole just west of the Calumet River around 1 a.m. The car flipped onto its roof and caught fire.
A witness captured video of the fiery crash, as flames engulfed the car.
Three people were inside the car. All three were pronounced dead at the scene. The victims’ names, ages, and genders have not been released.
Police reopened 100th Street to traffic around 6:30 a.m.
The cause of the crash was under investigation Friday morning.