CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) — An annual tournament is underway this weekend featuring some of the best high school girls’ basketball players in the Midwest.
Many college scouts will be at the 23rd Annual Derrill Kipp Girls Classic, formally the McDonald’s Classic, at Willowbrook High School in Villa Park. Thirty-two different high school basketball teams, primarily from the Chicago area, will play through Saturday evening and all day Monday. WBBM’s Pat Cassidy reports.
The tournament has a very rich history featuring who turned out to be some of the best players in the country including Naperville Central’s Candace Parker, Stevenson’s Tamika Catchings, Skylar Diggins from South Bend, Bolingbrook’s Morgan Tuck, Nile West’s Jewel Lloyd and Fremnd’s Haley Gorecki – a current star at Duke.