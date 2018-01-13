Filed Under:Derrick Blakley, Dick Durbin, Haitian American, President Trump, Vince Gerasole

(CBS) – Chicago’s Haitian-American community is pushing back against President Trump’s reported disparaging remarks about immigrant populations.

In a widely reported conversation this week with lawmakers, Trump referred to African nations and Haiti as “sh**hole” countries. The president was discussing immigration reforms and reportedly expressed disdain about having to take some populations.

Chicago has a Haitian-American population estimated at 50,000.

“I really think it’s a disgrace, coming from the office of the presidency, from the greatest country in the world,” Marie Lynn Toussaint of Evanston tells CBS 2’s Vince Gerasole.

“That is not acceptable,” adds Henry-Claude Acacia.

Immigrant Daniel Desir, who runs a restaurant, is worried that Trump’s remarks could negatively influence other people and their perceptions about newcomers.

Also taking issue with Trump’s reported remarks was state Sen. Kwame Raoul, D-Chicago, an attorney general candidate who is the son of Haitian immigrants. Raoul notes that the founder of Chicago, Jean Baptiste Point du Sable, was a Haitian.

Bust of Jean Point Baptiste DuSable

A bust of Jean Point Baptiste du Sable sits along the Chicago River near the Michigan Avenue Bridge, which was renamed the DuSable Bridge on Oct. 15, 2010 (CBS)

Trump has denied using the expletive “sh**hole” and says he does not dislike Haitians.

But U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Illinois, who was at the meeting, insists the Republican president used the vulgar term.

 

