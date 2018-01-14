CHICAGO (CBS) — A Chicago woman was killed and a 14-year-old girl was wounded in a shooting Saturday evening outside a shopping mall in west suburban North Riverside.
Officers responded about 5:45 p.m. to a report of gunfire in the southwest parking lot of North Riverside Park Mall, 7501 W. Cermak Road, according to North Riverside police.
Maria Ruiz, 42, and the girl both suffered gunshot wounds and were taken to a hospital for treatment, police and the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office said. Ruiz, of the Little Village neighborhood, was pronounced dead at 6:14 p.m.
Police said the girl was expected to survive.
Investigators have determined that the shooting was domestic in nature, according to police. Authorities have not said whether the woman and the girl were related, or what their relationship to the shooter was.
The shooting remained under investigation Sunday morning as investigators sought a person of interest.
(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.)