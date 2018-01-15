CHICAGO (CBS) — Gov. Bruce Rauner criss-crossed the city of Chicago on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, talking about ways he believes Dr. King’s message can help make Chicago a better city.

The governor started at Gale Elementary Community Academy on the North Side, where he met with hundreds of community volunteers who were taking part in an annual day of service project for the King holiday.

“You are helping make Dr. Martin Luther King’s legacy, his teachings a reality,” he said. “You are giving back. You are making a difference. You’re taking time out of your schedule. It’s normally a day off. You’re making it a day on to help make our schools be the best possible schools anywhere in America right here in the city of Chicago.”

Rauner told the volunteers they are following Reverend King’s dream by working to make their communities better places. Rauner said more of that volunteer spirit is need to make Chicago schools, the city as a whole, and the state the type of place Dr. King dreamed of.

“He believed in the Bible. He believed in the fundamental, most important teaching in the Bible: ‘Do unto others as you would have others do unto you,’” he said.

The governor then rushed off to the South Side for a meeting with ministers, where he said he would discuss ways to bring Dr. King’s message and mission to their communities and all of Illinois.