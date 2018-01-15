Patriots quarterback Tom Brady.(David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports)

By Dan Bernstein —

670TheScore.com senior columnist

(670 The Score) There’s an entertaining flowchart that made its way into my timeline Sunday, and it explains the degree to which NFL playoff experience matters in determining a particular outcome.

It uses Tom Brady as the defining criterion to make its satirical point, asking such critical questions as “Are you Tom Brady?” and “Are you playing Tom Brady?” before leading to such conclusions as “You will win” “Past experience is meaningless” and “Fake an injury, you have no chance.”

The remaining four teams preparing for the conference championship games feature Brady, Nick Foles, Blake Bortles and Case Keenum. In other words, it’s arguably the best quarterback who has ever lived and three people who wouldn’t be correctly identified even by most football fans without their uniforms on and a roster available. It’s notable that in an era of the sport dominated by attention to one single position, we end up with this cast of ciphers lined up for a shot at the champ, as the likes of Drew Brees, Matt Ryan and Ben Roethlisberger watch with the rest of us.

The other three may not have their own brands of magical water elixirs, books written about their practice habits or phony-baloney fitness gurus stuck to them like remoras on a shark, but here they are nonetheless.

