CHICAGO (CBS) — Olympian Michael Phelps was among more than 50 speakers taking the stage Tuesday at The Kennedy Forum Annual Meeting, hoping to end some of the stigma surrounding mental illness.

The most decorated Olympian in history was one of six honorees at the annual summit on depression and brain-related illness.

The 23-time gold medalist has struggled with depression, and has been pushing to change the way mental illness is looked at and treated in the U.S. and around the world.

Other honorees include Former Obama political strategist David Axelrod, Cook County Sheriff Tom Dart, Illinois Supreme Court Justice Anne Burke, and former New York City first lady Chirlane McCray.

Other speakers include Chicago rapper Common, former Dallas Police Chief David Brown, and actor Tom Arnold.

The Kennedy Forum was founded five years ago by former U.S. Rep. Patrick Kennedy, who left Congress in order to focus on issues involving brain diseases like mental health and addiction. He said we are in a race for inner space, and the forum is meant to set a new standard for the future of health care in the United States.

Ryan Keesling, founder of Free Write Arts & Literacy, said the right to affordable healthcare that treats the whole body, brain, and spirit is essential. That way mental health patients can experience proper treatment, rather than the criminal justice system, which is so often the case.

Free Write works with incarcerated and court-involved youths to develop literacy, creative writing, music, and other artistic skills.

“A lot of young people who we meet in the detention center come in not really knowing that they had the skills that they have. So they come in and improve their literacy, they come in and improve their artistic skills; but they also discover that they have community-building skills, leadership skills, activism skills, in addition to the artistic skills that they cultivate. So that’s always fun to watch,” he said.

The Kennedy Forum’s annual meeting was being held Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Hilton Chicago Hotel.