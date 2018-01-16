CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) — John McDonough recently celebrated his 10th anniversary as President of the Chicago Blackhawks.
During that time he helped transformed what was one of the worst-run franchises in pro sports to one of the best. The Hawks won three Stanley Cups, sold out the United Center and became a model franchise.
The native of Edison Park spent the previous 24 years with the Chicago Cubs where he founded the fan convention which has now become a worldwide success. McDonough was named president of the Cubs in 2007, but later that year joined the Blackhawks.
WBBM’s George Ofman recently spent time with McDonough and as you’ll hear, the popular team president reveals how the Hawks became an almost overnight success and why he believes the team can continue being a Stanley Cup contender.
Part one of the interview can be found above, part two can be found below.