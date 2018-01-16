CHICAGO (CBS) — A woman caught on camera, who appears to steal thousands of dollars worth of clothing from a north suburban store, returned to the scene of the crime.
According to Libertyville Police, Sherry Hana entered Charles & Minerva Boutique in November. Surveillance video shows Hana rolling up clothing and stuffing it into her yoga bag. Raffaella Martino, a sales associate, says when she asked Hana if she wanted to go into a fitting room to try on clothes, she said, “No, I don’t think so. I’d like to shop around a little bit more.”
Martino says Hana filled her yoga bag with about $2,000 in merchandise then left the store.
So, when Hana returned to the boutique, Martino immediately recognize her. She engaged Hana in conversation while the store manager called 911.
“I asked her if she had been here before. She said, ‘No,’ and I knew that she was lying!”
Hana, a Lake Barrington yoga instructor, was charged with retail theft, Libertyville Police say.
“I hope she learned her lesson,” Martino said. “If you can’t afford to purchase anything, don’t go to the store.”
Hana has a court appearance on Jan. 22. She has also been issued a no-trespassing order, barring her from ever entering Charles & Minerva Boutique again.