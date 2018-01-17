(670 The Score) The Cubs have agreed to terms with a key part of their bullpen from last season, signing lefty reliever Brian Duensing to a new two-year deal worth $7 million, according to Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports.
Duensing, 34, reportedly turned down better offers to rejoin the Cubs. In 2017, he posted a 2.74 ERA in 62 1/3 innings out of the bullpen, primarily working as the team’s left-handed specialist.
Duensing began his career by pitching seven seasons for the Twins and worked one year with the Orioles before signing in Chicago. He has a career 4.01 ERA in 436 appearances, which includes 61 starts.
The Cubs will have a different look in their bullpen this season, losing closer Wade Davis to the Rockies and reliever Hector Rondon to the Astros. The team signed right-hander Brandon Morrow, who will likely serve as its closer, and submarine righty Steve Cisek.